Crescent City BBQ in Roanoke celebrates Mardi Gras

ROANOKE, Va. – Some restaurants in the Star City are celebrating “Fat Tuesday,” or Mardi Gras.

Crescent City Barbeque hosted its annual Mardi Gras celebrations.

In New Orleans tradition, the restaurant has created different meals for customers, like creole pasta, jambalaya and king cake.

The general manager said bringing some Big Easy dishes to Southwest Virginia is not only good for business, but it’s in their name.

“We love it, that’s also our name Crescent City which is what they call New Orleans and stuff like that, so we still try to stay strong there’s not many places that do specialize in that,” Katherine Fisher with Crescent City Barbeque said.

The restaurant also hosted live music and games, giving away chocolate coins for the big day.