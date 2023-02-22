Roanoke Peacemakers address city council regarding gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – Some community members are growing frustrated with Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, several members addressed their concerns during the public comment portion.

Shawn Hunter, president of Peacemakers, is particularly frustrated about the distribution of a $500,000 grant the city received last year. At the time, the Peacemakers were asking for $50,000 but only received $10,000.

Hunter believes other organizations received money and have made no progress with it. He also called on the city council to look more into the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

“There was no, and still is not, no oversight whatsoever over the gun commission,” Hunter said.

Chairman of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission and Vice-Mayor, Joe Cobb, said the organizations that received funding have to give quarterly and annual reports about the progress they’re making.

“The commission has liaisons. Every person on the commission has selected two or three of those organizations that they meet with on a regular basis to see how they’re progressing towards their goals,” Cobb said.

Cobb and Hunter both believe the community needs to work together to try and address the issue of gun violence.