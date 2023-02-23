Get ready to say “I Do” at the Roanoke Bridal Expo this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – You can plan your entire wedding in just one day the Roanoke Bridal Expo. The expo is taking place on Sunday, February 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hotel Roanoke.

Over 80 different vendors will be in attendance from dress shops, to cake decorators, DJs and floral designers.

Kim Cheatham, the Owner of Capture it Events, says, “I am so excited for Sunday. The vendors that we have are top-notch and quality vendors. You can not go wrong with any of the vendors you can find at the show this weekend.”

Studio I Do Bridal in Roanoke is one of the local vendors that will be there. They will be bringing a number of different dresses, in all different styles, so that brides can find the perfect one for their special day.

Jordan Winfield, Owner of Studio I Do Bridals Roanoke, says, “I have done this show before and this year it is going to be over the top. We are going to be so excited just meeting every new bride and bringing them into the both to show them all the different dresses we have to offer.”

Also in attendance will be Takes the Cake Roanoke. Owner and Chef, Chassidy Tuell makes all of her cakes with buttercream. She specializes in floral designs and will even decorate your cake to match the theme of your wedding.

Tuell says, “This weekend I am planning on also having a number of different tastings. I’ve got lemon cake with lavender frosting, chocolate with Oreo, and a really nice golden vanilla cake with caramel frosting.”

Lastly, Sarah Sowers the Owner of Sarah’s Petals will help you figure out the best floral arrangements for your big day. She grows all of the flowers on a farm and then uses them to make bouquets, archways, and centerpieces.

“We will be bringing a lot of bridal bouquets to show examples of what we do. We will also have centerpieces and some of our larger statement florals that I am really excited to showcase,” says Sowers.

If you would like to attend the expo, you can pre-register online. Brides are admitted for free and guests are $10.