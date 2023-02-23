Lynchburg Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi files petition to allow voters to directly elect school board

Lynchburg’s Vice Mayor is filing a petition to allow voters and parents to directly elect their school board members.

Chris Faraldi believes this would bring more parental involvement and transparency to schools.

This is the only process allowed by state code where voters can decide if they want to transition to an elected school board in the city.

Approximately 5,500 signatures are needed in order to put this referendum on the ballot in November. The petitions will need to be finalized and sent to the Clerk of the Court by mid-July.

A full statement from Faraldi on the matter is provided below: