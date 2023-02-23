Roanoke residents enjoy warm February day

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke residents got outside to enjoy an exceptionally warm day this February, and many said that they’re happy that the heat is back for now.

“We are loving it,” Mother Miranda Whitehead said. “We love the warm weather and being outside, so this is perfect to be able to enjoy this in the winter.”

Roanoke resident Jim Roberts brought his daughter out for a scooter ride at Rivers Edge.

“I think it’s fantastic it just makes the winter seem to be a little shorter,” Roberts said.

Many people hit local parks and the Roanoke River Greenway to enjoy all of the outdoor amenities during the warm weather. Cyclists David Wright was among them.

“We’re out getting a little exercise,” Wright said. “Hadn’t been a long winter, been a short winter but still trying to get the legs to move. Beautiful weather we’ve had the last couple of weeks, we’re taking advantage of all the warm weather.”

