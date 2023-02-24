Man posing as food delivery driver caught stealing packages in Roanoke

The porch pirate was captured in Roanoke, but has yet to be identified.

ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke woman said a thief stole two packages off of her porch while posing as a DoorDash delivery driver.

Sarah Jennings said it all happened at her home on Yardley Drive.

“It’s a terrible feeling to have your stuff taken,” Jennings said. “It makes you feel violated and like you can’t trust anybody.”

Jennings said the packages contained car parts and a new cell phone.

In the video captured on her Wyze Doorbell camera that day, a man gets out of a small silver car and walks toward the home carrying an orange bag.

“He had come up with a DoorDash bag,” Jennings said. “I guess trying to look less suspicious, and he just swiped the packages, got back in his car and drove away.”

Jennings said she worked hard to afford the items in those packages, so she’s upset they were taken.

“I was definitely shocked,” Jennings said. “Never had this happen, we get packages delivered all the time. Definitely frustration.”

Now, Jennings is encouraging people in her neighborhood and beyond to stay vigilant to a disguise like this one.

“I’d recommend if you don’t have cameras, get cameras,” Jennings said. “We’ll definitely be getting a safe place for our packages to get delivered to from now on.”

Jennings said her boyfriend filed a police report and was told a deputy will be reviewing their case within a few days.

We reached out to Roanoke police for comment or the report and have not heard back.