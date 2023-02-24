VSP: 86-year-old man dead after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A senior citizen was killed in a crash in Campbell County Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say it happened at about 2:42 p.m. on Wards Rd when 86-year-old William H. Slate, of Naruna, Virginia, pulled out of a private parking lot onto Wards Rd. and was hit by 65-year-old John T. Payne, 65, of Rustburg, who was driving south in a 1994 Ford Ranger.

State Police have confirmed that Slate died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt.

Payne was not hurt in the crash and was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.