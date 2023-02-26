Angels of Assisi partners with American Heart Association to provide free blood pressure screenings

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke animal clinic is partnering with the American Heart Association to make sure pets and their owners are well taken care of.

Angels of Assisi is providing free blood pressure screenings every third Saturday of the month during their Saturday walk-in clinic.

The American Heart Association says partnering with this clinic will help give people more opportunities to stay up to date on their health — and their pets.

“They reach on their Saturday clinic so many of the under served and diverse population that really need that access to healthcare and that’s what this program’s helping bring,” said Brittanie Vogen, Community Impact Director for Blue Ridge VA, American Heart Association.

The screening will make you aware of your blood pressure, but won’t diagnose you with anything.

If your numbers are higher, you’ll be advised to follow-up with your doctor or you’ll be referred to a local clinic if you don’t have a primary care.