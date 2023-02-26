Roanoke Bridal Expo returns to Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Brides from all over came together to plan their perfect day Sunday at the Roanoke Bridal Expo.

The expo is held at the Hotel Roanoke every year, and features dozens of vendors to help couples bring their wedding dreams to reality.

They had vendors for dresses, DJ’s, catering, venues and much more.

It’s a one stop shop where you can plan out every detail of a wedding, and the vendors are just as ready to help the couples’ dream wedding come true.

“Most people don’t have an ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the dress!’ moment. Most of them are just like, ‘I feel really pretty,’ and it becomes really overwhelming to start to think, ‘I could walk down the aisle in this dress, oh my gosh, I could get married in this’, and then it’s like, ‘I think it’s the one,’” Owner of Celebration Bridal and Tux Leecy Fink said.

Several of the vendors said that expos like these drives a lot of their business — from making appointments to booking their services.