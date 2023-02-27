58º

Rockslide closes part of Route 43 in Botetourt County

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Attention drivers! A rockslide has closed a portion of Route 43 in Eagle Rock, Botetourt County, according to VDOT Salem.

Officials say the area to the left of the bridge from Route 220 headed toward Clifton Forge is closed. On the other hand, the part of Route 43 headed toward the town of Eagle Rock and Buchanan is still open at this time, VDOT officials say.

We’re told by authorities that the closure will be in place throughout the day and will likely last overnight since the rockslide is still active.

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

