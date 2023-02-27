Rockslide closes part of Route 43 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Attention drivers! A rockslide has closed a portion of Route 43 in Eagle Rock, Botetourt County, according to VDOT Salem.

Officials say the area to the left of the bridge from Route 220 headed toward Clifton Forge is closed. On the other hand, the part of Route 43 headed toward the town of Eagle Rock and Buchanan is still open at this time, VDOT officials say.

Traffic Alert: RT 43 in Eagle Rock, @botetourtcounty, closed due to rockslide located on RT 43 to left of bridge from RT 220 towards Clifton Forge. RT 43 open heading to town of Eagle Rock & Buchanan. Road closed today & overnight. Rockslide still active. Updates will be shared. pic.twitter.com/PCWxG6MeU2 — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) February 27, 2023

We’re told by authorities that the closure will be in place throughout the day and will likely last overnight since the rockslide is still active.

