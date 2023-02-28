66º

26-year-old New York man arrested after traveling to meet underage Lynchburg girl, police say

LPD says he was taken into custody less than a mile from her home

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Derrick Loi, 26, from New York (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A New York man has been arrested and charged after traveling to meet with an underage girl in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Friday, Feb. 24 around 9 p.m., LPD said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Brookville Circle after they said illicit communications were found between a man and a girl who lived inside the home.

During their initial investigation, authorities said they found a man from New York was on his way to meet up with the girl with illicit intentions.

Officers said they were able to find and take the man, 26-year-old Derrick Loi, into custody less than a mile from the girl’s home with the help of her parents. We’re told those efforts helped to keep her from being further victimized.

Loi is now being held in the Blue Ridge Regional jail without bond on the following charges, according to LPD:

Indecent liberties with a minor

  • Soliciting child pornography,
  • Conspiracy to commit solicitation,
  • Two counts of a computer used to solicit a minor.

LPD offered the following resources with information to help parents and guardians talk to their children about online safety.

