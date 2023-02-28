Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day is on the way

This is a day where they get to spend 12 hours meeting local families, sharing their stories, and raising money for a good cause.

ROANOKE, Va. – Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day Fundraiser is Friday, March 3rd. The 12-hour-long radiothon will start at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. This is a day where they get to spend time meeting local families, sharing their stories, and raising money for a good cause.

This is the 20th year that Q99 is raising money for local children. All the money raised from the radiothon supports children through the Children’s Miracle Network. They help provide critical medical equipment and services for the NICU and Pediatric units at Carilion Children’s.

The money is also used for things that make these children feel like kids, such as toys and games.

David Page, co-host of the morning show with Dick and Dave, says, “We do what we do, and the results take care of themselves. We introduce the listeners to these families and help them tell their stories. At that point, the listeners open up their hearts, their checkbooks and they come through for us. We plan on doing it as long as they will have us and raise as much money for these kids as we can.”

Last year, the radiothon raised $98,000. Over the past 19 years, Miracle Day has raised more than $2 Million for local children.

One family who has been a part of this event for the past nine years is the Burrows. Their daughter Meg has been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called CTBP1. Since August, they have had 11 hospital visits.

The Burrows frequently are at Carilion Children’s, whether it is for outpatient care or therapy.

Meredith Burrow, Meg’s mom, says that Children’s Miracle along with Dick and Dave’s Fundraiser has helped their family in so many ways.

“Coming to the hospital is never easy. It is hard to be away from your family and it is hard to be away from this little one’s (Meg) room at home. But they provide comfort items such as toys and blankets and special equipment to use and we are very very grateful for Children’s Miracle Network,” says Burrow.

Meredith says she never thought they would be in this situation and that is why it is so important to donate. You never know what the future holds or who your money could help.

If you would like to donate, click here.