Former Roanoke businessman donates tools to local history museum

ROANOKE, Va. – St. Patric Wright has served many roles in life but perhaps the one that’s often overlooked is a businessman.

Wright was the proud owner of Wright’s Refrigeration and A/C Service back in the 70s. At the time, it was unique for a black man to be a professional in such a trade. Wright defied the odds.

His son Philip remembers watching his dad while growing up.

“When I was young, I was there with him. When he started putting the central units in these homes and churches, I was there and I seen how hard it was for him to get started,” Wright said.

Wright was not able to handle the business on his own. He relied on the most special person in his life: his wife.

“She was my secretary, and she helped me along with one other business,” Wright said.

Wright’s call to help people cool their homes would eventually turn into a call of service. He joined the United States Army and the business went away.

The business is no longer around since I went into service to complete my service obligations,” Wright said.

Wright’s Refrigeration and A/C Service used to be on the corner of Andrews Road and 10th Street in NW Roanoke. Now, the Brown Robertson park lies where the business once was.

While the business is no longer, Wright still held on to some of the tools he used to work with. With the help of his son, Wright is donating the tools to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture in Roanoke.

Charles Price is the Board President of the museum. He feels honored that Wright chose the museum as a future home for the tools.

“It means a lot to be able to put that type of work and other work together to create an exhibit of trades and businesses that were provided in the black community,” Price said.

Price sees many exhibits come in and out of the museum, with only a few of them staying permanently. He says it’s not often these sorts of tools are held onto.

“It’s not that often that we do get tools or get material on individuals that have done work in the African American community and specialize in certain work that normally you don’t see African Americans doing that work,” Price said.

Philip is trying everything to get his dad’s former business recognized. He’s even reached out to the city in regards to getting a historical marker at the park where the business once stood.

He hopes giving the tools a new home will help people who go to the museum have some sort of perspective on what his dad did for work.

“I’m hoping they can look at it and see those tools. They’re authentic tools that came in the hands of a person who was an engineer. He actually used those tools and used them to perfection,” Wright said.