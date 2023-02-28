Snowshoe ski resort officials discuss warm weather impact

SNOWSHOE, Wv. – It’s no secret that warmer-than-usual weather has been hitting the region this winter and that’s having an impact on several industries, including ski resorts.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort is up and running, although they’ve had to close their Silver Creek area.

Shawn Cassell with Snowshoe Mountain Resort Marketing said other areas are still operating and they’ve extended their hours in those to compensate.

Cassell said they’ve invested over five million in their snow-making system over the last few years and that’s paying off this year.

“This has been an unprecedented challenge for ski operations this season,” Cassell said. “Our season is total I think less than half of what our previous historical low was for right now.”

Cassell said ski officials are looking forward to colder weather this weekend giving them an opportunity to run their snow machine.

He said currently they have about 160 acres of terrain open.