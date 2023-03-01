Lynchburg City Council terminates agreement with Board of School Trustees

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Tuesday night, the Lynchburg City Council voted to terminate the 30-year-old agreement with the Lynchburg Board of School Trustees.

The conversation, which begins around the 42-minute mark, addresses “a 1993 ‘Letter of Agreement Between Lynchburg City Council and Lynchburg Board of School Trustees’ related to the City’s School Operating Fund Balance and the financial practices contemplated thereby,” according to the meeting agenda.

The council was determining whether they would terminate the agreement or keep the agreement as is, as stated during the meeting.

Dr. Coleman and Dr. Edwards with the LCS Board brought forth several of their concerns and stated that ultimately, the board would have liked to have a new agreement to strengthen the partnership with the city council in order to use financial resources as best as possible.

Later in the meeting, the council voted against keeping the agreement as is with a 2-5 vote, then voted in favor of terminating the agreement 5-2.

