Meet March’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: The Advancement Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. – With a new month comes a new 3 Degree charity recipient.

This March, each time we hit the bullseye with our weather forecast, we will donate to The Advancement Foundation.

The nonprofit corporation strives to support the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth by identifying needs and raising funds when necessary.

The American Foundation specifically helps charitable, religious and educational initiatives.

The organization’s vision statement is as follows:

The Advancement Foundation seeks to make a difference for the parishes, schools, programs and ministries of the Diocese by fostering a culture of Stewardship where its members prayerfully, intentionally and joyfully decide to commit a portion of their time, talent and treasure to serve the mission of Christ. We serve the Diocese by managing major philanthropic endeavors in a fiscally-responsible manner. The Advancement Foundation

How does 3 Degree Guarantee work, anyway?

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.