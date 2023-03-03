Build Your Dreams with Venardos Circus in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Venardos Cirus is returning to Lynchburg for the first time since 2019. This Broadway-style animal-free circus has a number of incredible jaw-dropping performances for its all-new “Let’s Build a Dream” tour.

Opening night is on March 3 at 7 p.m. and will run until March 12.

Venardos is reinventing the American Circus tradition for the new generation. Theatre lovers can appreciate the intimate experience of seeing balancing acts, jugglers, escape artists and more.

Kevin Venardo says there is truly something for everyone at the circus.

“If you have kids or you are going on a date, you are going to have a fantastic time at this show. It is appropriate for all ages. It is a classy beautiful circus, and we are thrilled to be here in Lynchburg,” says Venardo.

Tickets are $16.95 for guests under the age of 12 and $27.95 for adults.