Man hurt after Southeast Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was shot in Southeast Roanoke early Friday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said at around 1:40 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Buena Vista Blvd SE.

Responding officers said they located a man inside the residence with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Hospital for treatment.

Police say witnesses on the scene advised that the suspect was a woman, and a verbal altercation between the victim and suspect led to the shooting.

The suspect and victim are known to one another, and preliminary evidence indicates this is an isolated incident, RPD said.

Authorities said police attempted to track the suspect by setting up a perimeter and utilizing a K9, but she was not located.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

