Salem man reported missing in February found dead, police say

SALEM, Va. – A man reported missing out of Salem in early February has been found dead, according to the Salem Police Department.

John Krippendorf, 57, was reported missing by his family after he left a local hospital on the morning of Feb. 9, authorities said.

Police said reports of Krippendorf’s disappearance surfaced in mid-February, and several agencies worked to find him.

On March 2, around 1:50 p.m., Salem PD said officers found his remains in the area where he was last seen – just off of Braeburn Drive in the southern part of the city.

The medical examiner’s office identified Krippendorf on Friday, but the cause of death has yet to be determined, police said.

Police do not believe there is any evidence of foul play in connection with this incident.