Vinton Museum hands out free children’s books for National Unplug Day

The goal is to encourage kids to do things other than using today’s technology

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Museum wanted to do something special for this year’s National Unplug Day.

Volunteers with the museum handed out free and new preschool through upper-elementary children’s books to people who stopped by.

The event was made possible by a gift from Edward and Deanna Gordon.

Mary Beth Layman is the chair of programs at the museum. She says the museum is a perfect spot for National Unplug Day.

“There’s so many examples of neat artifacts that don’t require plugging in, that don’t require needing a cell phone or a computer but actually seeing the artifacts,” Layman said.

National Unplug Day is a period to encourage kids to unplug, unwind, relax and do things other than using today’s technology, electronics and social media.

“I think to take a break from the devices. You know the screens, the iPads, the phones and actually experience — whether it’s reading or playing with a vintage toy,” Layman said.

The museum is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are also open on the first Saturday of each month.

