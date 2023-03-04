Vinton Museum hands out free children’s books for National Unplug Day

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Museum wanted to do something special for this year’s National Unplug Day.

Volunteers with the museum handed out free and new preschool through upper-elementary children’s books to people who stopped by.

The event was made possible by a gift from Edward and Deanna Gordon.

Mary Beth Layman is the chair of programs at the museum. She says the museum is a perfect spot for National Unplug Day.

“There’s so many examples of neat artifacts that don’t require plugging in, that don’t require needing a cell phone or a computer but actually seeing the artifacts,” Layman said.

National Unplug Day is a period to encourage kids to unplug, unwind, relax and do things other than using today’s technology, electronics and social media.

“I think to take a break from the devices. You know the screens, the iPads, the phones and actually experience — whether it’s reading or playing with a vintage toy,” Layman said.

The museum is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are also open on the first Saturday of each month.