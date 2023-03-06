62º

LIVE

Local News

Lynchburg man set to go to trial in connection with deadly shooting at Iron and Ale restaurant

The trial date is set for July 5 at 9 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Shooting, Crime, Gun Violence
Derek Lewis (Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail – Lynchburg) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man charged with killing an employee at Lynchburg’s Iron and Ale restaurant is set to go to trial later this year.

Derek Lewis, 31, went before a grand jury Monday morning in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson, and the jury determined that there was enough evidence for him to go to trial on July 5 at 9 a.m.

According to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, surveillance video will be used as evidence as well.

The incident happened on Nov. 11, 2022, prompting a months-long manhunt.

Officers later took Lewis into custody in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 15, 2023.

He was charged with the following:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Concealed weapon

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email