Lynchburg man set to go to trial in connection with deadly shooting at Iron and Ale restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man charged with killing an employee at Lynchburg’s Iron and Ale restaurant is set to go to trial later this year.

Derek Lewis, 31, went before a grand jury Monday morning in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson, and the jury determined that there was enough evidence for him to go to trial on July 5 at 9 a.m.

According to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, surveillance video will be used as evidence as well.

The incident happened on Nov. 11, 2022, prompting a months-long manhunt.

Officers later took Lewis into custody in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 15, 2023.

He was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Concealed weapon

