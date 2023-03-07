Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on assault and battery charges

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted on assault and battery charges.

According to the Sheriff, 36-year-old Lucas Moseley is wanted in connection with a domestic dispute incident that happened earlier in the week.

Deputies were in the Little Timber Ridge area of the county on Monday night, March 6, for a reported sighting of Moseley, the Sheriff said.

Moseley is wanted on the following charges, authorities said:

Assault and battery,

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

Interfering with the property rights of another,

Brandishing a firearm.

We’re told Moseley is 5′8″, has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 165 pounds.

Authorities said there will be continued law enforcement presence in the Little Timber Ridge area as the search continues.

The Sheriff said that there has been no threat made to the general public.