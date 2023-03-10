Ukraine Pastor to share stories of war, faith at Fairlawn Church

FAIRLAWN, Va. – A pastor from Ukraine is raising awareness in the New River Valley about what’s happening one year after the war started.

He’s speaking of his experience with providing aid during the war.

“A lot cities totally destroyed on the ground, no people, just soldiers,” Pastor Vadym Shypilov said.

Shypilov, a native of Ukraine, stayed with his family when the war started a year ago and says the conflict continues, especially in one city — Nikopol.

“Daily, they have been bombing by missiles every night — 40 to 100 missiles,” Shypilov said.

Despite being in the war zone, Shypilov and his family wanted to help those in need by delivering aid and facing danger themselves.

“On my second mission trip we were bombed missiles, yes, I drove by with my car and boom, boom, boom — somebody wanted to shoot us down,” Shypilov said.

Shypilov didn’t let missiles stop him. He felt it was his duty as a pastor to serve others in need and continues to help deliver food and medicine twice a month.

“If we help, we save lives, it’s our mission,” he said.

Pastor Gary Hash of the Jubilee Christian Center in Fairlawn and Pastor Shypilov have known each other for over two decades.

Hash is involved with the International Convention of Faith Ministries, an organization that helps encourage those to become leaders in the church.

Hash said after going to Ukraine in the late 90s, he fell in love with the country and continued to visit.

Hash met Shypilov at a church gathering in Ukraine on Sept. 11.

“That’s how we met, we’ve been in humanitarian aid as well ministering the word of God as well teaching, marriage seminars, and teaching starting businesses,” Pastor Hash said.

For Hash, it was difficult seeing a country he loved so much destroyed.

“If I had one word — horror, it launched me into a place of terror,” Hash said.

To help, Pastor Hash is hosting Pastor Shypilov to speak at the Jubilee Christian Center’s 17th anniversary this weekend to help raise awareness of what’s happening in Ukraine.

Shypilov is speaking Saturday and Sunday, spreading his message.

“What can I do for Jesus,” Shypilov said.