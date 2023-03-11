35º

Giles County man arrested for malicious wounding incident

The victim, a 5-year-old, sustained non-life threatening injuries, authorities said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Trinity Wilson, 25, charged with malicious wounding. (Credit: New River Valley Regional Jail) (WSLS)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man was arrested and charged following a malicious wounding incident Friday morning, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 10:49 a.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a 5 year-old who had sustained an injury to their head with an edged weapon.

Deputies say they responded and took 25-year-old Trinity Wilson of Narrows into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson was charged with the following:

  • One count of aggravated malicious wounding
  • One count of attempted malicious wounding

Authorities said Wilson is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, and the investigation remains active.

