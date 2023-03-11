Giles County man arrested for malicious wounding incident

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man was arrested and charged following a malicious wounding incident Friday morning, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said at around 10:49 a.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a 5 year-old who had sustained an injury to their head with an edged weapon.
Deputies say they responded and took 25-year-old Trinity Wilson of Narrows into custody without incident.
The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The sheriff’s office said Wilson was charged with the following:
- One count of aggravated malicious wounding
- One count of attempted malicious wounding
Authorities said Wilson is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, and the investigation remains active.