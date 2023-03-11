Giles County man arrested for malicious wounding incident

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man was arrested and charged following a malicious wounding incident Friday morning, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 10:49 a.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a 5 year-old who had sustained an injury to their head with an edged weapon.

Deputies say they responded and took 25-year-old Trinity Wilson of Narrows into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson was charged with the following:

One count of aggravated malicious wounding

One count of attempted malicious wounding

Authorities said Wilson is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, and the investigation remains active.