VDOT prepares for winter weather

SALEM, Va. – With the potential for winter weather Sunday, the Virginia Department of Transportation is getting ahead to keep you safe.

They’ve had trucks putting treatment down on the roads since early Saturday morning.

They also have all of their plows ready to go, in case they need to plow the roads.

But just to be on the safe side, VDOT recommends staying home until they get a chance to assess the conditions Sunday, and see what they need to do to make the roads drivable.

“Sunday is a good day if you can avoid travel, please do,” VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said. “This is hopefully going to be a short lived storm, so if you can delay your travel until later in the day, give us time to make progress on any road conditions that we do have to treat.”