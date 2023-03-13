Consumer Reports: Top-rated spring cleaning products

Spring cleaning will be underway in plenty of households soon, if not already, and you might be looking for some new products to get your place nice and spiffy.

Consumer Reports said the beginning of March usually brings with it good deals on the stuff you’ll need to get ready for the warmer months ahead.

Here’s a look at the top products to look out for in Consumer Reports’ best time to buy.

“March is the first month of the year without a major shopping holiday, but there are still opportunities to find savings on something you may need right now. Our research has shown that air purifiers and vacuums tend to be especially affordable this month,” Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports said.

The Samsung Jet Bot AI-Plus is on sale for as low as $679.95 at Samsung.

Consumer Reports said the robotic vacuum is an all-around champ in its tests for cleaning carpets, bare floors, pet hair, and the edges of walls and corners.

Next, nip spring allergies in the bud by keeping pollen at bay with an air purifier.

The Blueair Protect Air Purifier is as low as $380.99 at Best Buy.

In Consumer Reports’ tests, the air purifier received excellent marks when removing dust, smoke, and pollen.

Be the first in the neighborhood to have your lawn looking fresh this season with a new string trimmer.

This Dewalt String Trimmer is now as low as $195.16 at Amazon.

The battery-powered trimmer aced Consumer Reports’ tests and is a great overall value.

Don’t forget about items you can save money on now, that you can use for those cooler March days and then stash away for next year.

The Vornado Space Heater is as low as $159.99 at Amazon. Consumer Reports said it’s the best overall performer of all the space heaters in its tests.