Amherst County authorities find shotgun, ammo, in student’s vehicle during search, school officials say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An Amherst County High School student has been arrested and charged after a shotgun, ammo, a knife, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products were found inside a vehicle on campus, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, March 13, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst Town Police, and the Virginia Department of Corrections worked together to conduct a search of Amherst County High School using drug-detecting canines, according to school officials.

During the search, officials said one of the drug dogs alerted its handler to a vehicle in the student parking lot.

Authorities said they found a 12-gauge shotgun, multiple rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, a hunting knife, multiple alcoholic beverages, and multiple nicotine vapes inside the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, an Amherst County High School student, was arrested and taken to the Amherst County Adult Detention Center, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The student is now facing the following charges, according to authorities:

Possession of a firearm at school,

Possession of a knife at school,

Purchase or possess alcohol by a person under the age of 21,

Possess or transport alcohol that was illegally acquired,

Purchase or possess tobacco by a person under the age of 21.

The sheriff’s office said the student was cooperative throughout the investigation.

Amherst County leaders said that there was no threat to students or staff during the incident.