Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry announces retirement

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Sheriff Lane Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced his retirement on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Perry served Henry County for more than 30 years, during which time he served in several different positions including corrections, patrol, criminal investigations, drug investigations, as well as progressive supervisory capacities.

“Through all of this, I have enjoyed serving the citizens. In that, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election this year. I am retiring sheriff of Henry County on July 1st of this year,” Perry said. “I wish the absolute best for the citizens and the County as I look forward to what God has in store in front of me.”

The sheriff’s office said that Major Wayne Davis will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel - otherwise known as Chief Deputy.

Upon Perry’s official retirement in July, Davis will then seek to be appointed as the interim sheriff, authorities said. In that role, he’d fulfill the remainder of Perry’s term, which lasts until December 31, 2023.

“Chief Deputy Davis has served in various capacities within the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since his appointment as a Deputy Sheriff in 2000,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Over the years, he has risen through the ranks.”

We’re told Davis attained the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Certification in February 2023 and was promoted to the Major position earlier this month, March 2023.