Roanoke County police offer active threat training to local teachers

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County schools and the Roanoke County Police Department are prioritizing school safety by hosting educational classes on what to do during an active threat.

Teachers at Oak Grove Elementary School took part in the course on Wednesday.

Sergeant Dan Walters taught them what to do if an active threat were to happen at their school.

One phrase he tells people to keep in mind during an active threat is, “Run, Hide and Fight.”

“We teach run, hide, fight. Run away if you are able to safely. If you can’t run away, you want to hide somewhere safely where you can protect yourself from the active shooter, and the last resort is fighting,” said Sergeant Walters.

Sergeant Walters and the Roanoke County Police Department offer this kind of active threat training to all Roanoke County schools, as well as churches, businesses and anyone else who may be interested.

To learn more, contact Sergeant Walters at (540) 777-8637.