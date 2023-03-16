60 acres of Botetourt County’s Gateway Crossing Overlay up for sale

Progress is being made on the Botetourt County Gateway Crossing Area Plan. 60 acres of the land, located near Exit 150 off of I-81 is now up for sale.

DALEVILLE, Va. – Progress is being made on the Botetourt County Gateway Crossing Area Plan.

60 acres of the land, located near Exit 150 off of I-81 is now up for sale.

The listing is by Poe and Cronk Real Estate Group.

In the listing, the property is described as the perfect opportunity to build homes that would be in high demand or a spot for a large-scale big box retail store.

They say the 60 acres could allow for up to 450 multi-family units to be built.

“It’s part of the Gateway Crossing overlay that the county has created to make it a little bit easier for developers to come in and do this type of use at this property,” said Poe & Cronk Vice President Stephen Pendergrass.

The property is listed at $3.5 million.

Pendergrass says they’ve already gotten a lot of interest in the listing since it was posted last month.