PIN IT: NCAA tournament comes to Blacksburg 🏀

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The NCAA tournament is coming to Blacksburg, and the community is buzzing with excitement.

The Hokies will play Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the Southern Conference champion Chattanooga Mocs. Tickets for the first and second-round games in Blacksburg sold out quickly.

Businesses are prepped and ready for the influx of customers, who are sure to be celebrating before, during, and after the big game.

If you’re a big sports buff, we want to see pictures of your experience! Be sure to send them our way by using Pin It - don’t worry, it’s actually pretty easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It: