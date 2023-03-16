The Gauntlet business program underway

ROANOKE, Va. – Local entrepreneurs are working on starting or expanding their businesses.

There are more than 100 entrepreneurs participating in this year’s Gauntlet business program.

The Gauntlet is a 10-week course that teaches entrepreneurs how to make a business plan and discover if their idea is feasible.

At the end of the course, they can compete for money and in-kind prizes to get their business started.

The program helps build our local and regional economies.

“The Gauntlet is just that, it’s a really a platform, a project where it’s very local, you are recruiting entrepreneurs, you are recruiting mentors from your local towns but then you are connecting cross regionally,” Annette Patterson with the Advancement Foundation said.

Over 300 thousand dollars worth of cash and in-kind prizes are given out each year.

