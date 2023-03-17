Danville leaders break ground on Riverfront Park

DANVILLE, Va. – Mayor Alonzo Jones and Danville City Council broke ground on the Riverfront Park Friday.

The 4-and-a-half-acre park will include playgrounds, a lawn area for events and concerts, a pier overlook that extends onto the river, and a splash pad amphitheater.

Danville leaders say they’re pleased to add a park in Danville’s River District.

“It’s amazing because of everything we have done in the River District, if you look around the River District we got retail stores, we got restaurants, and people are moving back into our river district, but one thing that’s been missing is a park in the area,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said.

The park is expected to be finished by the summer of 2024.