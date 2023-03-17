Students hope to cheer lady Hokies to a win

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hopeful Hokies are eager to cheer the women’s basketball team on to a win in Cassell Coliseum on Friday.

“We’d be here either way, but it’s just so much more fun when they’re winning games, and especially these big games that you know lead on to bigger things,” student John Dustin said.

It wasn’t too hard to find a Hokie fan on campus Friday. Ana Tate and her friend were the first two in line for the big game around noon.

Tate said she’s been a men’s basketball fan, but this year she developed a real love for the lady Hokies.

“I genuinely loved watching them, and I think that they deserved all of the recognition this year, they really have done amazing things and made this program something special,” Tate said.

Students say it was no easy feat to score a ticket for the first-round NCAA game.

“It was that whole rush where the clock strikes and just immediately you know the website where you can get the free thing is like lagging and breaking down,” student Rowan Miller said.

Many students weren’t able to get their hands on tickets, but the ones who did consider themselves lucky.

Senior Grace McCarthy said she’s looking forward to being there and seeing what the team does on the court.

“I’m super excited, I’ve had so much fun this season and all of my four years at Virginia Tech watching the women’s team excel and get better and better and this year has obviously been the pinnacle of that,” McCarthy said. “We won the ACC tournament just a couple weeks ago so that was awesome.”

McCarthy and many others hoping for another win like that Friday and in the coming days.

At the half, Virginia Tech was leading Chattanooga 31-16. Stay with 10 Sports for game updates and highlights.