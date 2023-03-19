Mom raising awareness about Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Tyler is a 14 year-old boy who lives in Franklin County and attends Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Tyler has the rare terminal disease Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP). FOP is a rare musculoskeletal condition where, after birth and progressively through life, muscles and tendons are gradually transformed into bone.

This disease creates a second “skeleton” of extra bone, which makes movement impossible. Tyler was diagnosed with this condition two years ago. The disease evolves over time until the person becomes totally incapacitated.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA and was created in order to generate funds to help in his care as he gets older and becomes less ambulatory.

For more information www.ridingfortyler.com.