Fans weigh in as Virginia Tech moves to Sweet Sixteen

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Hokies are dancing right along to the next round of the NCAA tournament.

Fans showed up and out for the second round Sunday.

Cassell Coliseum was packed once again.

According to alumni Ashlyn Pugh, March Madness is living up to the name.

“The girls are so fun to watch,” Pugh said. “That was just amazing. It was an electric atmosphere. I tell you what, it is March, and there’s madness in Blacksburg.”

Fans say ‘Enter Sandman’ is a staple at the games, but NCAA regulations keep Tech from playing it over the loudspeaker. Pugh says fans made up for it by singing it themselves.

“They can’t stop Enter Sandman,” she said. “No doubt about that. We will always be singing all the lyrics.”

Young fan Gavin LaCroix says the game had him on edge at times.

“South Dakota was really wracking up points and I was like ‘oh my gosh,’ but then, two threes, then the win,” LaCroix said.

The Virginia Tech Pep Band will follow the team as they head to the Sweet Sixteen in Seattle. Trombone players Aaron Witzel and Rafael Garcia-Rodriguez say it’s been an experience unlike any other.

“We’ve been the heartbeat of Cassell for a while,” Garcia-Rodriguez said.

Garcia-Rodriguez says he thinks they’ll go all the way.

“It’s madness,” he said. “You never know. They’re special and they deserve it.”

You can keep up with the Hokies on their journey to a national championship on air or online.