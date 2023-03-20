VSP: Roanoke trio charged after more than $1M in drugs, 20 guns seized during investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – Three people from Roanoke have been arrested after the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, firearms, and cash as a result of a long-term, multi-county-wide investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

On March 16, the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant 1500 block of Riverside Terrace SE, according to Virginia State Police.

During the investigation, authorities said they seized the following:

Around 10.5 kilograms of meth,

7.1 ounces of fentanyl,

13 grams of heroin,

30 grams of cocaine,

9.2 ounces of marijuana,

57 doses of Suboxone,

33.5 doses of prescription pills,

20 firearms,

$6,647 in U.S. currency.

Virginia State Police said the street value of all the drugs seized was $1,051,367.00.

Guns, drugs seized during Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrests (Credit: Virginia State Police) (WSLS)

Three people were arrested as a result of the investigation: 19-year-old Ronnie Niday, 35-year-old Shawn McCraw, and 23-year-old Ashley Bobbitt, state police said.

Niday has been charged with the following, authorities said:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,

Possession with intent to distribute heroin,

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug,

Distribution of methamphetamine,

Distribution of fentanyl.

According to state police, McCraw has been charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,

Possession with intent to distribute heroin,

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

VSP said Bobbitt was charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

All three people are being held with no bond at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center, according to police.

The search warrant issued in this case was a result of a long-term drug investigation including Bedford, Alleghany, and Botetourt, police said.

We’re told personnel from the Roanoke City Police Department, Salem Police Department, Vinton Police Department, and Virginia State Police worked together in the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force during this investigation.