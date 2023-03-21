Ferrum College students collecting personal care items for Franklin County students in need

Ferrum College students are working to make sure kids at Franklin County Public Schools have what they need for the school day.

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College students are working to make sure kids at Franklin County Public Schools have what they need.

This comes after the senior nursing students determined that the school budget doesn’t cover personal care items.

Due to this, they will now be having a personal care item drive from now until Monday, April 3.

Items in need include:

Bandages

Body wash

Combs

Cotton balls

Cotton tip applicators

Dental floss

Deodorant

Hair shampoo & conditioner

Hairbrushes

Lotion

Menstrual products

Mouthwash

Ponytail holders

Soap

Socks

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Underwear

You can drop off your donations at the following collection sites:

Carter Bank & Trust – Boones Mill

Carter Bank & Trust – Ferrum

Carter Bank & Trust – Rocky Mount

Carter Bank & Trust – Westlake

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital – Main Lobby

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital – Medical Office Building

Ferrum College – Division of Nursing, Vaughn Chapel

Ferrum College – Franklin Hall

Tri-Area Community Health at Ferrum

The items will be presented to Franklin County Schools at the Franklin County Public Schools Board Meeting on April 10 at 6 p.m.

This initiative was made possible by senior nursing students Kavion Hayes, Jenna Lambert, Autumn Overfelt, Caitlin Reaves, Kaetlyn Sluss and Skyler Swaney, with Assistant Professor John Phillips taking the lead.

“We are so proud of these students for initiating and executing action on an identified need,” said Phillips. “These seniors truly demonstrate the Ferrum College motto ‘Not Self, But Others’ and will represent Ferrum College Nursing extremely well as alumni just as they have as students. We are grateful to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carter Bank & Trust, and Tri-Area Health Clinic for partnering with our students on this community outreach project.”