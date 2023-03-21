Ferrum College students collecting personal care items for Franklin County students in need

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College students are working to make sure kids at Franklin County Public Schools have what they need.
This comes after the senior nursing students determined that the school budget doesn’t cover personal care items.
Due to this, they will now be having a personal care item drive from now until Monday, April 3.
Items in need include:
- Bandages
- Body wash
- Combs
- Cotton balls
- Cotton tip applicators
- Dental floss
- Deodorant
- Hair shampoo & conditioner
- Hairbrushes
- Lotion
- Menstrual products
- Mouthwash
- Ponytail holders
- Soap
- Socks
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Underwear
You can drop off your donations at the following collection sites:
- Carter Bank & Trust – Boones Mill
- Carter Bank & Trust – Ferrum
- Carter Bank & Trust – Rocky Mount
- Carter Bank & Trust – Westlake
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital – Main Lobby
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital – Medical Office Building
- Ferrum College – Division of Nursing, Vaughn Chapel
- Ferrum College – Franklin Hall
- Tri-Area Community Health at Ferrum
The items will be presented to Franklin County Schools at the Franklin County Public Schools Board Meeting on April 10 at 6 p.m.
This initiative was made possible by senior nursing students Kavion Hayes, Jenna Lambert, Autumn Overfelt, Caitlin Reaves, Kaetlyn Sluss and Skyler Swaney, with Assistant Professor John Phillips taking the lead.
“We are so proud of these students for initiating and executing action on an identified need,” said Phillips. “These seniors truly demonstrate the Ferrum College motto ‘Not Self, But Others’ and will represent Ferrum College Nursing extremely well as alumni just as they have as students. We are grateful to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carter Bank & Trust, and Tri-Area Health Clinic for partnering with our students on this community outreach project.”