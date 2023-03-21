‘It’s really surreal’: Amherst business owner wins $5 million prize in Virginia Lottery

Imagine walking into a grocery store and leaving out $5 million richer: that’s exactly what happened to Amherst business owner Josh Orme.

Orme said he went to the Sardis Grocery Store at 1869 Lexington Turnpike in Amherst and bought a $326,000,000 Fortune ticket.

He had no idea that he would win big in the Virginia Lottery.

“I got to the truck and scratched it, and there it was!”

He went on to state, “It’s really surreal. I’m in a state of shock.”

As for what he plans to do with the money? Pay off his bills and save for retirement.

“It feels pretty good!” he said.