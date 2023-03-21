‘It’s really surreal’: Amherst business owner wins $5 million prize in Virginia Lottery

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Imagine walking into a grocery store and leaving out $5 million richer: that’s exactly what happened to Amherst business owner Josh Orme.
Orme said he went to the Sardis Grocery Store at 1869 Lexington Turnpike in Amherst and bought a $326,000,000 Fortune ticket.
He had no idea that he would win big in the Virginia Lottery.
“I got to the truck and scratched it, and there it was!”
He went on to state, “It’s really surreal. I’m in a state of shock.”
As for what he plans to do with the money? Pay off his bills and save for retirement.
“It feels pretty good!” he said.
Mr. Orme had the choice of taking the $5 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes. He chose the annual payments. He’s not the only winner: The store that sold the winning ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.
Mr. Orme, who is a small business owner, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills and save for retirement.
All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Mr. Orme lives in Amherst County, which received more than $4.2 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.Virginia Lottery