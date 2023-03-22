Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors appoints Lynchburg native as new County Administrator

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has announced who will be taking the spot of the new County Administrator.

The Board made the announcement Tuesday evening, saying they approved the Employment Agreement with Lynchburg native Stuart Turille Jr. during its Business Meeting on March 21.

Turille will replace David Smitherman, who the Board terminated in January 2022, the board said. He will relieve the Interim County Administrator, County Attorney J. Vaden Hunt, Esq., who has been serving in that position since September 2022.

Officials say that Turille has over twenty years of experience in local government management in North Carolina and Virginia.

“We are glad to have found an experienced local government manager to serve as our County Administrator,” Board Chair, Darrell Dalton said. “The Board has met with Stuart several times and is confident that his character and experience will be a good fit for us and the community. The board looks forward to working with Stuart to address the challenges we are facing and to help us further improve Pittsylvania County for the benefit of all its residents.”

Turille also shared a statement on his new role, noting the potential of the area.

“It is a privilege to serve the Board, citizens, and employees of Pittsylvania County, continuing my career as a local government manager. The County has a rural agricultural history and beauty worth protecting, combined with clear economic and cultural potential, which is what my family and I have sought. I will start with where we are today, seek to understand our past, and work with the Board and you to link it to the future. Where we are going, we will go together, as one community. I am eager to begin work with the Board to implement its vision for the County and to address both the challenges and opportunities identified.I appreciate the confidence that the Board has shown in me. As a native of Lynchburg, this opportunity is a homecoming of sorts. My family and I are at work already to purchase a home in the County and become a part of the community.” Stuart Turille Jr.

Board members said they conducted a national search for the new County Administrator, assisted by The Berkley Group, of Bridgewater, Virginia.

Turille will assume his County Administrator duties on April 1, 2023, according to the board.