Search warrants reveal Lynchburg 16-year-old was in driver’s seat of car in deadly shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – New details are emerging about the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Lynchburg on Thursday.

Search warrants from Lynchburg Circuit Court show the 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and found in the driver’s seat of the car, which was crashed into a utility pole.

According to the search warrants, Lynchburg Police seized the car along with items inside of it, like a gun, which was in plain view inside the car, as well as two cell phones, a magazine and several bullets.

The items are being tested for DNA evidence.

Search warrants say police are investigating the relationship between the victim, and the owner of the car.

10 News spoke off camera with neighbors who say they’re saddened to see tragedy after tragedy happening in their neighborhood.

Lynchburg Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and there is no information on a suspect.