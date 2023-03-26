67º

Organizers prepare for the 15th Annual Bull and Oyster Fest

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – There’s still time to get tickets for the annual Rockbridge Bull and Oyster Festival.

Organizers said 800 people showed up to last year’s event.

Attendees were able to get oysters and barbecue, enjoy games and bluegrass music.

Organizers say this event is a fundraiser, which helps the Rockbridge Area Health Center provide access to affordable healthcare.

The festival is April 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Horse Center.

If you would like to purchase tickets, visit this website.

