How you and your family can have a hoppy fun Easter around Southwest Virginia

There are so many Easter events happening around Southwest Virginia that the whole family can enjoy.

Below are just some that will get you into the holiday spirit.

Sinkland Farms Egg-Travaganza

Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg is hosting its first-ever Egg-Travaganza. They have a full spring-packed weekend with activities, music, food and fun. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for all ages throughout the day. Children can visit with the Easter Bunny and Sinkland Farm’s family animals, like baby chicks and ducks. Families can also sing along to their favorite nursery songs and hear the Easter Story.

Susan Sink, the Owner of Sinkland Farms, says, “I am looking forward to seeing children’s smiles. We have lots of activity stations, plant a seed, blowing bubbles. We will have some kite flying as well; you will need to bring your own kite. We will, of course, have all of the Easter egg hunts for the different ages. So I think you will be seeing lots of smiles. Not only from the children but from the moms and dads and grandparents as well.”

The Egg-Travaganza runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lynchburg Bunny Hop

In Lynchburg, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Bunny Hop. You can hop along the trails for an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. The Easter Bunny will be visiting Lynchburg on the Black Water Creek Trail, spreading out Easter eggs for all the visitors. This family event is taking place Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Covington Easter Egg Hunt and Parade

Covington Parks and Recreation is hosting its Easter Egg Hunt and Parade on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. It will run from the Mid City Mall parking lot, down to Main Street. There will be Easter baskets, egg hunts and the Easter Bunny.

Cambria Baptist Church Egg Hunt

Cambria Baptist Church in Christiansburg is hosting an egg hunt right after their worship service on Sunday, April 2. The hunt will start around 12 p.m. and is geared toward toddlers through 5th graders.

Crafter’s Corner Egg Hunt

Crafter’s Corner on North Franklin Street in Christiansburg is hosting an Egg Hunt and meet the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 1. Eggs will be hidden all throughout the store for anyone to try to find. Eggs will contain different things such as candy, small free items, discounts and a Grand Prize.

Hope Valley Church Easter Eggstravaganza

Hope Valley Church in Christiansburg is hosting a free Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.