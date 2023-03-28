Montgomery Co. schools offering resources for parents, students after Nashville school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County Public Schools wants parents and students to know that they aren’t alone after the deadly school shooting in Nashville that has left much of the nation heartbroken.
The tragic shooting happened on Monday at The Covenant School, a private Christian school not far from downtown Nashville, and claimed the lives of six individuals, three of which were children.
Montgomery County Superintendent Bernard F. Bragen is offering resources to help parents talk to their kids about the event. The resources include the following:
The superintendent also encouraged parents to reach out to their principal or school counselor if additional help is needed for their kids.
Below you will find the full letter that was sent to parents Tuesday morning:
Dear MCPS Families,
The school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, yesterday resulted in the tragic loss of life for three children and three adults, and many of our students likely heard of this event.
Talking with children about these types of events is never easy. Here are just a few resources that provide information about how to handle these discussions:
If you feel your child may need additional help processing these events, please reach out to their principal or school counselor.
I assure you that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. I am in regular communication with the Sheriff and the local police departments as we work to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.
Throughout the week, we will focus on the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students and staff. Thank you for your continued support.Bernard F. Bragen, Jr. Superintendent