Montgomery Co. schools offering resources for parents, students after Nashville school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County Public Schools wants parents and students to know that they aren’t alone after the deadly school shooting in Nashville that has left much of the nation heartbroken.

The tragic shooting happened on Monday at The Covenant School, a private Christian school not far from downtown Nashville, and claimed the lives of six individuals, three of which were children.

Montgomery County Superintendent Bernard F. Bragen is offering resources to help parents talk to their kids about the event. The resources include the following:

The superintendent also encouraged parents to reach out to their principal or school counselor if additional help is needed for their kids.

Below you will find the full letter that was sent to parents Tuesday morning: