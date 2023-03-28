Roanoke non-profit, Huddle Up Moms, offers free baby formula

ROANOKE, Va. – While the baby formula shortage and inflation continue to impact families, one non-profit in Roanoke is making it easier for parents to get their hands on formulas.

Huddle Up Moms, located in downtown Roanoke hosted a free formula giveaway event on Tuesday.

Families get to come into the group’s office, no questions asked, to get free formula for their child.

Since starting the program a few years ago, they have given out over $10,000 worth of formula to families in the community.

“Being able to do this really impacts the community in such a positive way. It’s amazing being able to limit that stress of having a newborn or infant in general that has formula by having this formula distribution,” said one program coordinator, Breana Turner.

The organization says they try to host a formula giveaway once a week.

Stay up to date on future giveaways by following the groups Facebook page.

Huddle Up Moms also accepts donations of formula, diapers and other children items, as well as distributes them for free.