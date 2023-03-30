Bedford County authorities seize drugs, guns, more than $4k in cash during traffic stop

Bedford County authorities seize drugs, guns and cash during a traffic stop on March 17. (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said charges are pending after authorities seized drugs, guns and cash during a traffic stop on Route 460 on March 17.

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Peterson stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations, and requested assistance from another deputy and K9 Stark.

Authorities said after a positive K9 alert, a search of the vehicle resulted in a seizure of the following:

30+ suspected Fentanyl pills

3 oz of marijuana

A glock handgun

An AK pistol

$4,600 in cash

3 grams of suspected cocaine

Deputies said there were multiple occupants in the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing with pending charges.

“We encourage anyone with information regarding illegal drugs to continue working in partnership with us so we can make Bedford County a better place to live,” the sheriff’s office said.

You can call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, enter a tip online or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.