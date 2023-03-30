One hospitalized after crash at intersection of US-58, Forestry Lane in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a crash at 7:58 a.m. Thursday morning at US-58 and Forestry Lane in Grayson County, according to the Galax Fire Department.

Fire crews said first arriving units found one person inside the vehicle. Based on injury assessment and damage to the vehicle, crews said a top removal was initiated.

Officials said crews were able to remove the roof and the victim inside.

GFD said the victim was transported by Baywood Search and Rescue Squad to Twin County Regional Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Twin City E-911 assisted in the incident, clearing the scene in 45 minutes.