Frank Beamer reflects on ‘99 season as Hokie women’s basketball puts Virginia Tech back in national spotlight

The Virginia Tech women’s rise to the top of the college basketball landscape has been witnessed by fans near and far. One of their biggest supporters happens to be one of the most recognizable faces in Blacksburg.

“They have fun, they’re well coached. They play smart. They’re good. They’ve got inside, they’ve got the shooters outside. I’m just so proud of them,” said College Football Hall of Famer Frank Beamer.

Beamer led the Virginia Tech football team to a national championship appearance in 1999 with a team that many hail as the best team in Hokie history. As the Tech women battle for a spot in the title game, Beamer reflected on his journey to the college football finish line.

“How many teams start out the beginning of the year and it gets down to the national championship game, you’ve accomplished a lot already. But the key to it I think is to realize, ‘let’s get that last one,’” he said.

This Virginia Tech team, eyeing the chance to get to the last one, has had the relentless support of Hokie Nation.

“So many people when they come to Blacksburg for the first time, talk about what a great school it is, what a great town it is, what a welcoming place, caring place,” Beamer said.

It’s no small task to get past LSU to advance to the championship, but fans can’t help but look at the other side of the bracket and a potential matchup against South Carolina, in the case that Tech wins and the reigning champs defeat Iowa in the Final Four.

The Gamecocks head football coach is none other than Frank’s son and former Hokie, Shane Beamer.

“I love Virginia Tech, you know that,” said Frank Beamer. “But I love my son. I think family is going to have to jump in there and nudge it out just a little, by a hair. But that’s going to be a hard one. The school you love plays the son that you love, and represents the school that he loves and that’s a hard deal right there.”

For Friday’s matchup in the Final Four, Coach Beamer will be donning the maroon and orange and cheering on the Virginia Tech women, who are once again taking the Hokies to new heights.