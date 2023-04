(Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Both lanes of I-81 SB are blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident near Exit 132

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation says a multi-vehicle crash is the cause for a backup on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

Authorities said both southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 131.8 in Roanoke County remain blocked due to a multiple vehicle crash involving an overturned tanker.

Traffic can detour onto Route 11/460 at exit 132 (Dixie Caverns).

As of 10:15 a.m., traffic backups are approximately 5 miles.

