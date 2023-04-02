AEP: More than 20,000 customers without power in Virginia

AEP customers could see bills go up by $30

VIRGINIA – On Sunday morning, Appalachian Power reported more than 20,000 customers in Virginia without power after storms brought heavy winds throughout the Commonwealth.

In a release posted Saturday evening, AEP wrote on its website, “As predicted, widespread high winds today with peaks in excess of 50 mph are causing tree-related damage to electrical facilities across much of Appalachian Power’s service area. Storm damage so far has left more than 83,000 customers without electric service. Outages began to rise this afternoon, and will likely continue to build through the night until damaging winds subside.

Wind gusts over 30 mph are creating unsafe conditions for workers aloft in buckets, slowing restoration efforts in many areas.”

AEP’s next update will be released at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

For an up-to-date outage map, click here.